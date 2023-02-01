How Did Marin Software (MRIN) Stock Rise 17% In Pre-Hours Trading?

Marin Software Incorporated (NASD: MRIN) has seen a surge in pre-market trading, with its shares climbing by an impressive 17.36% to reach $1.42, following the company’s announcement of a major partnership. This partnership is being viewed as a significant step forward for MRIN and is helping to drive investor confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Which collaboration has MRIN announced?

In a new partnership, Marin Software (MRIN) and Yahoo will enhance digital advertising for brands. Brands can now add Yahoo DSP campaigns to the MarinOne platform to manage and optimize omnichannel campaigns. Advertising on Yahoo’s DSP is easy because advertisers can access premium inventory from multiple publishers, exchanges, and SSPs, including Yahoo’s own SSP.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Brands can reach their audiences across multiple dimensions across all devices with this comprehensive access. In addition to video, mobile, desktop, connected television, digital out-of-home, and immersive experiences, advertisers can also choose from a variety of formats.

As a result of this wide range of options, advertisers can tailor their campaigns to meet specific goals and objectives, ensuring that their target audiences are reached. With the renewed partnership with Yahoo, Marin Software continues to deliver the best advertising solutions for its customers, helping them reach their target audiences in a more efficient and effective way than ever before.

A digital marketing program can be managed and optimized on MRIN by brands and their agencies, giving them an advantage in today’s digital marketplace with industry-leading technology. MarineOne Platform users now have direct access to premium inventory sources and industry-leading programmatic tools through Yahoo DSP integration.

How MRIN will be moving ahead?

To ensure its customers are successful, Marin Software (MRIN) is committed to continuing to provide the latest in digital marketing technology, enabling them to remain competitive in today’s ever-evolving digital landscape. This partnership with Yahoo will help MRIN stay ahead of the competition, offering cutting-edge solutions that will keep its customers at the forefront of the digital marketing revolution.