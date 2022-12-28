What Drove The Recruiter.com (RCRT) Stock Up 18% In After-Hour Trading?

Following a recent agreement, shares of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) were up 18.10% to trade at $0.372 at the most recent check.

Which joint venture has RCRT joined?

This month, Recruiter.com (RCRT) announced a collaboration and client engagement with Multiplier, a worldwide employment platform created to simplify the process of hiring people overseas, managing payroll, complying with regulations, and providing benefits simple and risk-free.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

According to Recruiter.com, more businesses are employing regardless of location as the employment market develops. The multiplier will act as a comprehensive solution for onboarding and compensating overseas workers after RCRT discovers the talent. By working with Multiplier, RCRT will be better able to assist businesses in finding top talent wherever in the world.

Multiplier assists businesses in thriving in international markets by adopting borderless and flexible hiring. The website offers a one-stop shop for hiring, paying, and managing foreign workers. Multiplier, with operations in more than 150 nations, makes the hiring process simpler by handling the complexity of regional compliance, employment agreements, payroll, benefits, taxes, and more inside a user-friendly SaaS solution.

Multiplier collaborated with Recruiter.com to broaden its assistance to businesses in finding and hiring talent throughout the world. The business has also agreed to work with RCRT as a customer as it plans to increase its own staff at Multiplier over the course of the upcoming 12 months.

This month, Recruiter.com also established a new strategic alliance with Talent, Inc., a well-known provider of career services including a job seeker platform, expert resume writing, and interview coaching. As a current long-term partner, RCRT strengthens its engagement with Talent, Inc.

This is the first step in a new cooperation that will assist RCRT and the team gain a lot of value. The deal, according to RCRT, should help to significantly lower its development expenses while preserving its ability to use the candidate sourcing platform.

How can this partnership support RCRT’s future growth?

A revenue-sharing contract that gives Recruiter.com (RCRT) overall revenue share for the advancement and reselling of career services, as well as a planned ongoing services agreement that will give RCRT complete access to the candidate sourcing platform for 18 months, are all components of the strategic partnership. Talent, Inc. will purchase certain intellectual property from RCRT’s passive candidate-sourcing software platform on undisclosed terms.