How Did The QualTek (QTEK) Stock Rise In The Extended Session Friday?

QualTek Services Inc. (NASD: QTEK), a supplier of infrastructure services, is gaining on the charts today, up 12.00% to trade at $0.56 at the most recent check in after-hours trading.

How did QTEK decide to change its board?

The appointment of John Kritzmacher, Bruce Roberson, and Cielo Hernandez to QualTek’s its board of directors was made public last week by QualTek (QTEK). They will take the place of Sam Totusek, Sam Chawla, and Jigisha Desai.

With decades of expertise in the Technology, Media, and Telecom industry as a board director, CFO, and C-level operations executive, John Kritzmacher joins the board. The leadership viewpoint of Mr. Kritzmacher comes from his experience in senior finance and operations roles in quick-moving markets that were affected by new technology and business model developments.

With more than 25 years of experience managing international teams in a variety of industries, including logistics, energy, manufacturing, retail, and technology, Cielo Hernandez joins the QTEK board as a skilled leader. Ms. Hernandez now serves as ProTrans Holdings, Inc.’s chief financial and human resources officer in Austin, Texas.

With more than 35 years of experience as a CEO, investor, and consultant, Bruce Roberson joins the QTEK board. Mr. Roberson works at Brightstar Capital Partners as a Partner. He was a Partner at Sun Capital Partners before joining Brightstar Capital Partners, where he oversaw the operations team for the company in North America.

QTEK provided restoration services

QualTek (QTEK) recently responded to Hurricane Ian’s devastation in Florida and the Southeastern area by providing repair services for a number of telecom and power utility firms. In reaction to catastrophic catastrophes, QualTek Recovery Logistics offers storm restoration, logistics, generators, and other resources. QualTek (QTEK) is devoted to helping the valiant lineman as well as first rescuers who are rebuilding communication and power services in the wake of Hurricane Ian by committing major resources to the affected towns, communities, and its customers in Florida and the Southeast region.