Analyst upgrades for Wednesday: Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (AVTE), Barclays PLC (BCS)

When an analyst upgrades and downgrades a stock, the price can swing dramatically. Investing in such stocks can deliver short-term gains, but analysts may downgrade the stock, causing investors to suffer losses.

Analysts’ ratings are commonly divided into three tiers:

Analysts issue “buy” recommendations when they believe the stock will outperform the market. Some analysts may refer to the term “Buy” as overweight or outperform.

In the stock market, “Hold” refers to an expectation that the stock will perform in line with the market. Hold ratings are not recommended for buying or selling. This rating also goes by the terms “equal weight” and “market performance”.

Analysts who recommend “Sell” believe the stock will fall in value. Stocks are rarely rated sell by analysts. As an alternative to “sell”, analysts also use terms such as “underperform” and “underweight”.

Edward Jones rated the Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) stock “a Buy”. Edward Jones’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Tuesday, December 06, 2022. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding ATVI shares. According to Wells Fargo, the stock is “an Overweight,”$95. Wells Fargo published their figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, November 28, 2022. Other experts at Truist have the stock’s price target at $81 price; with their rating of the stock as “a Buy.”. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Multiple groups of Wall Street analysts have recently been drawn to the Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTE) stock, with those at BTIG Research Upgraded the stock to a “Buy” a Neutral. The analysts released their assessment via a research note they published on December 06, 2022. Analysts at Wedbush maintained their earlier rating, although they did raise the stock’s price target to $27. Over at BTIG Research, the analysts restated the earlier stance about Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. shares, rating the shares “Neutral.” in a note released on August 16, 2022.

JP Morgan upgraded the Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) stock from Neutral to Overweight. The rating came out on December 06, 2022. In another research note published on April 22, 2022, Citigroup, upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. JP Morgan downgraded the company stock from Overweight to Neutral in a research paper which released on March 29, 2022. Analysts at BofA Securities revealed in a research note on January 28, 2022, said the stock is downgraded from Buy to Neutral and set a price target of $220. In a research paper which was published recently on December 07, 2021, analysts from Deutsche Bank downgraded the Barclays PLC stock from Buy to Hold.