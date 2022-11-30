How Did The Viridian (VRDN) Stock Jumped 13% In The Pre-Market Session Today?

As the biotechnology business prepares to take part in a significant event, shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN) were up 13.64% at $26.00 at the time of our last check in pre-market trading.

Where will VRDN be present?

The 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference will be attended by top executives from Viridian (VRDN). On December 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET, Viridian management will take part in a Fireside Chat at the conference. The fireside conversation will be live-streamed by VRDN and will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the “News and Events” section of its website for investors.

VRDN released positive clinical study results:

Recent favorable topline clinical findings from the first two cohorts of Viridian’s current Phase 1/2 clinical study of the anti-IGF-1R antibody VRDN-001 in people with active thyroid eye disease were released (TED). In the uncommon autoimmune condition known as TED, the tissues surrounding and behind the eyes are attacked by the body’s immune system, resulting in inflammation, swelling, and damage that progresses to crippling signs and symptoms including double vision, bulging eyes, and ocular discomfort.

These new Phase 1/2 clinical findings are consistent with the potential for VRDN-001 to be a new therapeutic choice for TED patients. After just two infusions of VRDN-001, the majority of patients showed substantial gains in proptosis and clinical activity score as well as total remission of diplopia, with preliminary results pointing to a longer duration of effect. This profile could provide patients with important advantages.

Additionally, Viridian released 12-week results from the 10 mg/kg cohort, demonstrating that VRDN-001 remained effective after two infusions for an additional six weeks, all the way through week 12. This information supports the possibility of a 5-infusion schedule being tested in addition to the conventional 8-infusion arm in the VRDN’s Phase 3 THRIVE study.

What has VRDN managed to accomplish?

Strong evidence from the second cohort of TED patients was provided by Viridian (VRDN), and it demonstrates quick, clinically significant improvements in all measures of the disease’s signs and symptoms. The VRDN has started its worldwide Phase 3 THRIVE clinical study in active TED patients and is optimistic about its recent Type C meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and two European Union (EU) scientific advice sessions.