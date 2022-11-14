Why Has The ClearSign (CLIR) Stock Price Gained 10% In Extended Session?

At the time of the last check, shares of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) were up 10.19%, trading at $0.72. The CLIR stock rose on the chart on Friday after hours as a result of the announcement of the date of the publication of its financial results.

When will CLIR make its quarterly findings available?

A conference call will be held by ClearSign (CLIR) on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET. On the day of the call, ClearSign will issue a press release summarizing its financial and operational performance for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2022. ClearSign will submit its quarterly report on form 10-Q with the SEC in the coming days.

A follow-up order was given to CLIR:

ClearSign just got the purchase order necessary to move through with the next stage of the twenty-burner project for a California refinery that was first announced on March 29th, 2022. The four burners for testing, the multi-burner test, and other ancillary goods are all included in the purchase order.

This order’s timeframe and scope are determined by the project’s accelerated schedule. The remaining timetable for this project has been expedited once the engineering and computer modeling were finished. During the final quarter of this year, CLIR anticipates receiving a further purchase order for the production and supply of the remaining sixteen burners.

How CLIR went through it?

The fact that CLIR was informed that this project’s schedule had been cut is encouraging. The ever-important California market and two heaters of a noteworthy refinery will be the sites of ClearSign’s next substantial installation of its best-in-class ultra-low NOx technology. Additionally, CLIR expressed gratitude to its partner Zeeco Inc. for collaborating with us and its customer in a flawless manner throughout the whole engineering, fabrication, and scheduling needs of this superior project.