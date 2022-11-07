Has Phunware (PHUN) Stock Risen Pre-Market Session For A Reason?

For the debut of a new gaming PC sale, Phunware Inc. (Nasdaq: PHUN) shares were up 14.17% to trade at $1.37 at the most recent check.

Why has PHUN started the sale?

For gamers and cryptocurrency aficionados, LYTE by Phunware (PHUN) intends to make purchasing a PC simpler and more inexpensive. Cover week, it announced the beginning of its “No Build Fee” Black Friday Sale, which will last the whole month of November.

Phunware is waiving its usual $100 flat build charge for every pre-built or custom PC order during the month of November. Additionally, a construction kit, which is given as a collection of parts and enables users to assemble their own PCs at home, is giving customers 5% off all parts. Additionally, PHUN is giving consumers the opportunity to win free hardware by giving them the chance to obtain a golden ticket with purchases made in November and December.

Offers for Black Friday Sales in November and December:

For all PCs in November, LYTE by Phunware is waiving its $100 build charge. Only the cost of the parts is paid by the customer.

In November, all construction kits are discounted by an additional 5% off of their regular cost.

Every time an item is added to the shopping cart in November, the consumer gets to spin the upgrade wheel for a chance to win a free upgrade, which might be anything from more lighting to more storage to faster RAM.

All orders placed between November and December are eligible to obtain a golden ticket, which might be a chance to win a high-end LYTE PC, a keyboard, a headset, or a monitor.

The next-generation PC is the key to a gamer’s heart, especially during the Christmas season, according to LYTE by Phunware. Because of this, PHUN is making it cheaper than ever to fulfill its Christmas desires this season for the whole month of November.

A new contract was won by PHUN:

Additionally, this week, Phunware (PHUN) announced a three-year contract renewal and expansion victory to license its patented location-based services (LBS) and digital front door to Parkview Health. In order to dramatically improve the patient experience across 13 buildings spread throughout a 71-acre property, PHUN will also roll out its navigation solution to Parkview Health’s core Fort Wayne Randallia campus in early 2023. To ensure simple navigation and raise patient satisfaction, users may produce turn-by-turn routing directions from home or when they arrive thanks to this sector-leading technology.