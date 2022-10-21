Why Did Immunic (IMUX) Stock Plummet In Pre-Market Trading?

Following the publication of the analysis, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) is nose-diving on the charts today, dropping -71.96% to trade at $2.58 at the most recent check.

Which analysis owns shares of IMUX?

The results of a planned interim group-level data analysis of a phase 1b clinical study of IMU-935 in people with moderate-to-severe psoriasis were released by Immunic (IMUX). The overall trial is still running and is still blind.

The group averages for PASI (Psoriasis Area and Severity Index) reductions in the two active arms did not differ from placebo after four weeks, according to the pre-planned interim analysis.

Despite the active arms performing as anticipated, the placebo arm of the experiment saw a higher fall in PASI than anticipated based on trials with a similar design.

The experiment was designed as a 28-day, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial and was carried out in Australia, New Zealand, and Bulgaria.

The trial compared the effectiveness of IMU-935 at dosages of 150 mg once a day and 150 mg twice daily against a placebo in a total of 41 participants (randomized 3:1).

The main goal was to assess IMU-935’s safety and acceptability in those with moderate to severe psoriasis.

Immunic can currently only access a very small amount of data. Only mean values for groups up to the conclusion of the four-week treatment period were provided by the interim analysis.

Individual patient data that has not been blinded is not yet available to IMUX.

Additionally, neither individual nor group-level pharmacodynamic, biomarker data, including skin punches and IL-17 levels in serum, nor pharmacokinetic data are presently available.

IMUX has the freedom to take into account new higher-dose or longer treatment cohorts based on the currently existing preclinical and clinical safety and tolerability data. IMU-935’s potential therapeutic action is still supported by a large body of activity data from in vitro and in vivo investigations in a range of illness models and situations, according to the business. IMU-935 and placebo treatment in this experiment was shown to be safe and well-tolerated, and no new safety signals were found. However, the safety results are still blinded.

How will it be handled by IMUX?

Immunic (IMUX) has maintained its earlier forecast that operational and capital expenditures will be covered through the fourth quarter of 2024 with existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Results from the interim analysis of the phase 2 CALLIPER study with vidofludimus calcium in progressive multiple sclerosis are anticipated to be available in the second half of 2023, and top-line data are anticipated to be available by the end of 2024, as IMUX originally reported.