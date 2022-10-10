Why Did The Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) Stock Surged In The Extended Session?

As of the last check on Friday for no relevant news, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR) was up 15.20% at $1.97 in after-hours trading. MNPR stock has lost -1.72% to close the last session at $1.71.

Is MNPR doing well lately?

It was announced last Wednesday that Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) has a Validative Phase 2b/3 VOICE clinical trial actively enrolling patients for the prevention of severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy (CRT) for oropharyngeal cancer, which is currently enrolling. There is no FDA-approved treatment or preventative currently available for this indication.

It has been reported that Monopar Therapeutics has enrolled over 130 patients in the Phase 2b portion of the trial, that enrollment for Phase 2b has been completed, that 68 sites have been activated, that the trial has recently been expanded to include sites in Germany and Poland and that enrollment for Phase 3 has begun.

Whether or not the Company continues enrolling participants in Phase 3 of the trial will be determined by the blinded interim analysis of clinical data from the Phase 2b patient cohort of the trial, which will be conducted by an independent data monitoring board.

As soon as this analysis is completed, it is expected that interim results will be announced during the first quarter of 2023.

MNPR is actively enrolling patients and expanding clinical sites for the VOICE trial in preparation for a potential positive outcome from the upcoming interim analysis in Q1 2023 and expects to continue doing so in order to prepare for success.

The expansion of the study to include additional sites outside of the United States will significantly increase the number of patients MNPR has access to enroll in the study.

MNPR’s Participation in a major event:

A recent presentation of Chandler Robinson, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) was given at the Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunity Conference, which took place on October 6, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (ET). The conference was held at the Yale Club in New York City, New York.