5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy in 2022

TaaS or Transportation as a Service is one of the fastest growing sectors in the current market. It refers to the integration of multiple transportation services such as ride-sharing, bike, and car rentals into a single digital on-demand mobility platform.

At the World Economic Forum, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) CEO Mary Barra said, “I believe the auto industry will change more in the next five to 10 years than it has in the last 50.” This is mostly true because of the advent of TaaS. The value of the global Transportation as a Service market was $3.3 billion in 2021, and it is expected to grow to $40 billion in 2027, according to Market and Markets.

In this article, Stocks Telegraph is presenting you with the 5 best TaaS companies to invest in right now.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) stock closed the last session at $29.62, increasing 3.17% or $0.91. Shares of the company fluctuated between $28.81 and $29.64 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 15.45 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 29.82 million and lower than its Year-to-date volume of 33.03 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced by -28.71%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down by -1.76%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -15.06%, and over the last three months, the stock has increased by 34.39%. The stock has returned -29.36% so far this year.

A total of 244.0 insider transactions have happened at Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 139 and purchases happening 105 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by West Tony, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that West Tony sold 87,841 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of 31.26 per share for a total of $2,745,864. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT)

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) stock gained 2.92% to close Thursday’s session at $15.84. The stock volume remained 7.46 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 13.71 million shares within the past 50 days. LYFT shares have fallen by -67.95% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -10.00% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -4.86%, while over the past six months, it has shed -59.14%. Further, the company has a current market of $5.91 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 350.53 million.

The Net Income for the most recent full fiscal year, which ended in 2021, was $3.21 billion. This is compared to the prior year, where Net Income was $2.37 billion. Meanwhile, this company’s Operating Cash Flow was -$101.72 million for the year, compared to -$1.38 billion in 12-2020. Capital Expenditures for the year were reported -$79.18 million, compared to -$93.64 million, and Free Cash flow was -$180.9 million compared to the prior years -$1.47 billion.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

The stock of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) lost -0.35% to complete the last trading session at $296.07. The price range of the company’s shares was between $291.60 and $302.96. It traded 52.92 million shares, which was below its daily average of 86.67 million shares over 100 days. TSLA’s shares have dropped by -2.25% in the last five days, while they have added 7.73% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a price-to-book ratio of 8.44. Additionally, the price-to-cash flow ratio stood at 21.14.

Volatility is just a proportion of the anticipated day-by-day value extend—the range where an informal investor works. Greater instability implies a more noteworthy benefit or misfortune. After an ongoing check, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is found to be 2.98% volatile for the week, while 4.11% volatility is recorded for the month. The outstanding shares have been calculated at 1.00B. Based on a recent bid, its distance from 20 days simple moving average is -0.28%, and its distance from 50 days simple moving average is 12.52% while it has a distance of -1.18% from the 200 days simple moving average.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

On Thursday, shares in Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) rise 2.60% to close the day at $5.52. The volume of shares traded was 2.22 million, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 5.15 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $5.40 and $5.55. The company had an earnings per share ratio of -0.39. JOBY’s stock has lost -6.91% of its value in the previous five sessions and 1.85% over the past month but has lost -24.38% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $5.48 is above the 200-day moving average of $5.75. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 45.85.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has a 20-day trading average of $5.97 and the current price is -58.50% off the 52-week high compared with a 52.91% distance from its 52-week low. The 50-day simple moving average of the closing price is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. If we look at the stock’s price movements over the week, volatility stands at 3.92%, which increases to 6.62% over 1 month. It is also key to look at other market indicators of price movement for the stock, where we see that the relative strength index (RSI) is at 45.85 to suggest the stock is neutral.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) stock added 2.52% to finish the last trading session at $406.97. The stock recorded a trading volume of 0.34 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 0.56 million shares. The shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc. have advanced by -2.39% in the last five days; however, they have gained 3.56% over the last month. The stock price has surged 15.43% over the last three months and has lost -20.54 percent so far this year. Further, the stock is being traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68. Additionally, it has a price-to-cash flow ratio of 54.47 and its price-to-sales ratio stands at 3.40.

The top 3 mutual fund holders in Domino’s Pizza Inc. are Pershing Square Holdings Ltd, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index, and Fidelity Magellan Fund. Pershing Square Holdings Ltd owns 1,806,402 shares of the company’s stock, all valued at over $708.31 million. The company bought an additional 1.81 million shares recently to bring its total holdings to about 5.01% of the shares outstanding. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index bought 4014.0 shares to see its total holdings expand to 1,066,218 shares valued at over $418.07 million and representing 2.96% of the shares outstanding. Fidelity Magellan Fund sold 24200.0 shares to bring its total holdings to over 1.05 million shares at a value of $410.03 million. Fidelity Magellan Fund now owns shares totaling to 2.90% of the shares outstanding.