Five Best Stocks Under $1 To Buy Right Now

A sharp increase in the stock price, as well as the valuation ratio, has led to an increase in the price of stocks. There are still a handful of undervalued stocks that trade below $1.00 per share despite the stock market being more expensive as a whole than it has been historically.

When you look in the right places, value investing opportunities exist. To find the best stock under $1.00, investors have to look at companies that are smaller and riskier, as well as in sectors that have been undiscovered or ignored by the market. It may not seem like the best idea to hold shares of these cheap companies throughout multiple economic cycles today, but long-term investors can profit if they exercise patience and remain patient.

So while looking at this investing opportunity Stocks Telegraph has collected for you the 5 Best Stocks under $1 to buy right now. There are a few companies on this list that are solid investment candidates because they are too small and considered too risky for most money managers and mutual funds to pay attention to them. Others operate in unloved and untested areas of the market. In spite of the fact that these picks represent a wide array of industries, they all have two common characteristics. Stocks in all of these companies are trading for less than $1.00 each, and Wall Street’s top-ranked researchers consistently rate them “buy” or “strong buy”.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)stock closed the last session at $0.35, decreasing -7.79% or -$0.03. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.35 and $0.39 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 22.06 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 20.68 million and higher than its Year-to-date volume of 19.26 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced by -36.94%, and in the last one week, the stock has moved up 7.54%. For the last six months, the stock has gained a total of 19.21%, and over the last three months, the stock has increased by 79.75%. The stock has returned 15.82% so far this year.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ZOM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -864,536 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,747,842 shares of ZOM, with a total valuation of $8,744,525. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more ZOM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,117,893 worth of shares.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB)

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB)stock added 4.35% to finish the last trading session at $1.68. The stock recorded a trading volume of 0.12 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 0.43 million shares. The shares of The OLB Group Inc. have retreated 7.69% in the last five days; however, they have gained 46.09% over the last month. The stock price has surged 64.71% over the last three months and has lost -72.64 percent so far this year. Additionally, it has a price-to-sales ratio that stands at 1.06.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) has a 20-day trading average of $1.4535 and the current price is -86.88% off the 52-week high compared with a 102.41% distance from its 52-week low. The 50-day simple moving average of the closing price is $1.1581, and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.2411. If we look at the stock’s price movements over the week, volatility stands at 8.41%, which increases to 12.06% over 1 month. It is also key to look at other market indicators of price movement for the stock, where we see that the relative strength index (RSI) is at 71.59 to suggest the stock is overbought.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV)

On Thursday, shares in Inuvo Inc. (INUV)rise 0.22% to close the day at $0.48. The volume of shares traded was 92066.0, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 281.53K. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $0.47 and $0.49. The company had an earnings per share ratio of -0.06. INUV’s stock has gained 2.19% of its value in the previous five sessions and -0.91% over the past one month but has lost -9.38% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $0.4747 is above the 200-day moving average of $0.4969. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 51.64.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. Alliance Global Partners issued a stock update for Inuvo Inc. (INUV) on July 28, 2020, in which the firm assigned a “Buy” rating. Ladenburg Thalmann on December 14, 2015, rated the stock as “a Buy,”. 2 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 2 rates it as a Hold; 2 see it as a buy, while 0 say it is overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -3.65%, while it is 1.06% above and 1.42% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 92066.0 against a 3-month average of 281.53K.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) stock lost -1.36% to close Thursday’s session at $0.37. The stock volume remained 0.26 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.3 million shares within the past 50 days. OGEN shares have fallen by -45.91% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -3.14% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 54.17%, while over the past six months, it has shed -12.55%. Further, the company has a current market of $44.50 million and its outstanding shares stood at 116.39 million.

Volatility is just a proportion of the anticipated day-by-day value extend—the range where an informal investor works. Greater instability implies a more noteworthy benefit or misfortune. After an ongoing check, Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) stock is found to be 7.80% volatile for the week, while 7.90% volatility is recorded for the month. The outstanding shares have been calculated at 116.39M. Based on a recent bid, its distance from 20 days simple moving average is 4.37%, and its distance from 50 days simple moving average is 10.17% while it has -9.09% from the 200 days simple moving average.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

The stock of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)gained 33.02% to complete the last trading session at $0.31. The price range of the company’s shares was between $0.2813 and $0.38. It traded 47.5 million shares, which was above its daily average of 2.26 million shares over 100 days. ACRX’s shares have gained by 35.91% in the last five days, while they have added 21.87% in the last month.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Rock Springs Capital Management L bought more ACRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Rock Springs Capital Management L purchasing 3,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,329,202 shares of ACRX, with a total valuation of $1,544,325. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP meanwhile bought more ACRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $929,394 worth of shares.