5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In 2022

Today’s technology world has been dominated by artificial intelligence in many areas, such as self-driving cars, high-tech computing, enterprise solutions, robotics, and disaster recovery solutions, just to name a few. There is no doubt that automated intelligence will also play a crucial role in the development of blockchain technology, which is the foundation for cryptocurrencies.

Further, AI systems have also played a critical role in preventing COVID-19 from spreading to other parts of the world. From contact tracing to the deployment of robots and drones to responding to urgent needs in hospitals and delivering food, medications, and equipment in hospitals, AI has played a massive role in preventing COVID-19 from spreading.

It has been reported that 44 countries have today joined the AI bandwagon and are drafting their own national AI strategic plans as part of the effort to appropriate AI technology. These countries include India, China, Uganda, Latvia, and the United States, according to a Brookings Institution report published in October.

While AI is booming day by day it is the best opportunity for investors to invest in AI companies. In this article, Stocks Telegraph is presenting you with the 5 best AI Stocks to invest in.

Lemonade

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) shares were rising 2.77% to trade at $20.25 in the current market at last check. LMND’s stock closed the previous session at $19.71. The stock volume remained 0.24 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.14 million shares within the past 50 days. LMND shares have fallen by -76.60% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -0.05% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -12.36%, while over the past six months, it has shed -44.04%. Further, the company has a current market of $1.18 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 61.70 million.

DANSKE BANK A/S (INVESTMENT MANA bought a fresh place in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND). The institutional investor bought 1.5 thousand shares of the stock in a transaction that took place on 6/30/2022. In another most recent transaction, which was held on 6/30/2022, CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH AD bought approximately 620.00 shares of Lemonade Inc. In a separate transaction that took place on 6/30/2022, the institutional investor, SWM SWISSWEALTH MANAGEMENT SA bought 200.00 shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai

C3.ai Inc. (AI) shares have gained 2.14% at $20.05 in Wednesday’s session. C3.ai Inc.’s stock finished the last trading session at $19.63. The stock recorded a trading volume of 0.37 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 3.44 million shares. The shares of C3.ai Inc. have advanced 1.71% in the last five days; however, they have gained 22.46% over the last month. The stock price has added 3.86% over the last three months and has lost -37.18 percent so far this year. Additionally, it has a price-to-sales ratio that stands at 8.13.

Piper Sandler downgraded the C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) stock from Overweight to Neutral and set the price target of $15. The rating came out on June 02, 2022. Another research note published on May 03, 2022, by Wedbush, downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and gave a price target of $16 to AI stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded the company stock from Hold to Sell in a research paper which was released on March 04, 2022, and set the price target of $18. Analysts at JP Morgan revealed in a research note on March 02, 2022, said the stock is upgraded from Underweight to Neutral and set the price target of $27. In a research paper which was published recently on June 03, 2021, analysts from Needham reiterated the C3.ai Inc. stock to Buy and gave a price target of $146.

SentinelOne

SentinelOne Inc. (S) has advanced 2.36% at $25.61 in the current market on the last check Wednesday. The stock of S completed the previous trading session at $25.02. The price range of the company’s shares was between $24.18 and $25.23. It traded 0.32 million shares, which was below its daily average of 4.54 million shares over 100 days. S’s shares have gained by 5.08% in the last five days, while they have added 15.09% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 4.23.

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are behaving with this stock. SentinelOne Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 63.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent latest insider trade that took place on Jun 16 this organization’s 10% Owner sold 650,000 at the rate of 21.38, making the entire transaction hit $13,896,035 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 659,939. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15 Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,150,959 at a price of 22.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to $25.66 million. This insider is now the holder of 1,309,939 in total.

Intel

At last check in current trading, shares of Intel Corporation (INTC) were down -0.05% at $40.20. INTC’s stock closed the last session at $40.22. Shares of the company were fluctuating between $39.24 and $40.73. The number of shares exchanged was 4.42 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 34.57 million and lower than its Year-to-date volume of 37.14 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has retreated by -26.39%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 8.09%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -27.79%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -13.77%. The stock has returned -21.90% so far this year. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69.

Susquehanna reiterated the Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) stock to Neutral and set the price target of $42. The rating was come out on July 13, 2022. Another research note published on March 03, 2022, by Morgan Stanley, downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and gave a price target of $47 to INTC stock. DZ Bank downgraded the company stock from Buy to Hold in a research paper which was released on February 24, 2022 and set the price target of $48. Analysts at Raymond James revealed in a research note on February 23, 2022, said the stock is upgraded from Underperform to Mkt Perform. In a research paper which was published recently on January 27, 2022, analysts from UBS reiterated the Intel Corporation stock to Neutral and gave a price target of $53.

International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is soaring on the charts today, down -1.02% to trade at $129.55 at last check. Shares in International Business Machines Corporation closed the last trading day at $130.88. The volume of shares traded was 1.75 million, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 5.76 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $127.72 and $132.56. The company had an earnings per share ratio of 5.59. IBM’s stock has lost -5.96% of its value in the previous five sessions and moved -3.53% over the past one month but has lost -2.08% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $137.10 is above the 200-day moving average of $131.37. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at RSI of 33.27.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has a 20-day trading average of $138.89 and the current price is -10.60% off the 52-week high compared with a 12.95% distance from its 52-week low. The 50-day simple moving average of the closing price is $137.10, and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.37. If we look at the stock’s price movements over the week, volatility stands at 2.38%, which decreases to 2.09% over 1 month. It is also key to look at other market indicators of price movement for the stock, where we see that the relative strength index (RSI) is at 33.07 to suggest the stock is neutral.