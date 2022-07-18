Earnings Preview: What to expect from American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) quarterly results? – Marketing Sentinel
Earnings Preview: What to expect from American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) quarterly results?

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK), a provider of water and sanitation services, will publish its second-quarter report on July 27 following the end of the trade. Although a minor decline in sales is anticipated for the firm, this does not necessarily portend major issues.

Wall Street anticipates a 3 percent YoY fall in revenue to $973 million. This is true for a number of valid reasons. First off, there was a dry summer last year in several areas where AWK works, which boosted water use.

Wall Street has discounted the significance of this aspect this year since it can only be seasonal. However, it demonstrates how the impacts of climate change may be advantageous for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK).

The company’s decreased geographic presence this year compared to the previous year will also have an impact on its sales in the current quarter. Recall that American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) sold its private home service division in two states, along with the utilities it oversaw (New York and Michigan). Consequently, the business is now active in 14 states.

Wall Street experts anticipate a 3 percent YoY increase in profits despite a predicted fall in revenue.

In its presentation of the first quarter’s performance, American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) reaffirmed its prior forecast for the entire year 2022. The company’s revenues should continue to be steady and predictable. The management forecasts profits per share between $4.39 and $4.49 in 2022.

It projects a compound annual increase in profits per share of 7% to 9% for the five-year period through 2026. The average rate of dividend increase through 2026 will be at the high end of the 7 to 10 percent range.

AWK’s performance over the previous year has decreased by -10.56 percent, and in the past six months, the stock has been down by -12.18 percent. AWK’s quarterly performance is now at -11.12 percent, and in the past month, it has increased by 11.31 percent. The latest weekly performance is -1.52 percent.

