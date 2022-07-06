3 Drone Stocks to Watch For 2022

Developments in drone technology are the sole reason for this unprecedented future growth in the drone industry. Artificial intelligence, for instance, is leading to drones being able to perform additional tasks without being directed by humans. Drones are now capable of taking off, navigating, collecting and transmitting data, and even delivering packages by themselves. By 2026, drone deliveries are expected to reach $5.6 billion, with the market value rising at a CAGR of 14%.

The drone industry seems to be hitting unprecedented heights in terms of profitability and is becoming ever more profitable. Drone market growth is expected to be accelerated by the rapid commercial adoption of drones among engineering firms, oil and gas companies, and the power generation industry. The market is projected to grow from $8.15 billion in 2022 to $47.38 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 28.58% over the forecast period.

All these figures and their analysis shows that Drone technology is a really good investment to consider right now, So Stocks telegraph has collected the 3 best drone stocks for 2022 to invest in this article.

Boeing Company (BA) stock fell -1.53% to settle at $137.70 on Tuesday. The stock volume stayed at 10.05 million shares, which was lower than the previous 50-day average daily volume of 11.46 million shares. BA shares have been down by -41.82% in the last year, and they have dropped by -0.74% in the last week. The stock has dropped -27.82% in the last three months and -31.60% in the last six months. Furthermore, the business has a current market capitalization of $79.65 billion and 591.70 million outstanding shares.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly traded The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) shares are trading at a price close to -27.47% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +21.84% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, BA’s current price is -42.90% away from its 52-week high. The price is 21.84% above its 52-week low.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) shares dipped -4.21% on Tuesday, closing at $415.25. The volume of shares traded was 1.71 million, which was higher than the three-month average volume of 1.39 million. The price fluctuated between $407.21 and $425.77 throughout the trading session. The earnings per share ratio for the firm was 22.65. LMT’s stock has dropped -0.95% in the last five sessions and -5.86% in the last month but has gained 16.84% year to date. The 50-day moving average of $433.28 for the company is higher than the 200-day moving average of $393.97.

AeroVironment Inc.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) closed the last trading session down -3.29% at $83.08. The company’s shares were priced between $79.28 to $84.70. It traded 0.38 million shares, which was more than its 100-day daily average of 0.35 million shares. AVAV’s shares have increased by 0.30% in the previous five days but have decreased by -14.94% in the last month.

AeroVironment Inc.’s volatility ratio for the week is 8.15%, while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.06%. For AVAV stocks, the simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.60%, with a simple moving average of 3.69% for the previous 200 days.