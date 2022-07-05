BioNTech SE (BNTX): A Stock Valuation Matter

On June 30, shares of biotech firm BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) climbed 5% to $149.1. The market capitalization was $35.76 billion at the time. The rationale was communication regarding a huge quantity of COVID-19 vaccinations being ordered.

The US government has bought more than 100 million doses of BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine. Under the existing arrangement, BioNTech SE (BNTX) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) would get $3.2 billion for the vaccine. If necessary, the deal includes an option to furnish an extra 195 million doses.

The government contract is a terrific deal for BioNTech SE (BNTX) because the price of a vaccination dosage is 27 percent more in this contract than in prior ones.

So far, Comirnaty’s vaccination is BioNTech SE (BNTX)’s only commercially authorized product. Despite the price rise, the vaccine remains in great demand, and the firm is successfully negotiating new sales.

Other nations may order substantial amounts of Comirnaty in the coming months since a seasonal epidemic of COVID-19 is likely in the fall. However, according to the most recent evidence released by Pfizer and BioNTech, Comirnaty may be effective against the Omicron strain and other significant coronavirus strains.

It is worth noting that Pfizer obtains half of the gross profit from Comirnaty sales. Even the remaining, though, is a substantial sum that BioNTech SE (BNTX) may devote to new innovations. BioNTech now has almost three dozen products in preclinical and early-stage clinical studies.

In addition to developing novel mRNA vaccines, BioNTech SE (BNTX) has a wide portfolio of cancer candidate medications. Five are now in the second round of clinical testing.

The stock has lost -1.17 percent in the last month, -6.42 percent in the last three months, and -37.85 percent in the last six months. The volatility of BNTX during the last week was found to be 5.64 percent, while the volatility over a month was 5.63 percent.