This week, the software provider Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) reported that the oldest library in Australia has successfully implemented its solutions. The Rimini Street ecology stands apart from its numerous rivals thanks to several qualities.

The State Library of Victoria purchased Rimini Street services to update its IT infrastructure and enhance data security. Salesforce partners with Rimini Street, a third-party vendor of Oracle and SAP tools. The Oracle E-Business software will be housed in the library.

Such an order is a typical client encounter for Rimini Street. This time, though, Rimini Street also had success marketing and selling its own ADS and AAMS data security products. Their uniqueness is that, unlike previous methods of software patching by manufacturers, which required weeks or even months, they may quickly and effectively prevent vulnerabilities in IT systems.

The safeguarding of information, including user personal data and financial services, is becoming a concern as the Australian Library quickly increases its share of digital services. The team from Rimini Street met the customer’s expectations in terms of client response times and cyber security skills, according to library management, who claimed that the collaboration had been successful.

One of the areas that still benefited from the global economy’s digital development is Rimini Street. Despite serving numerous customers and data sets, many firms have not yet upgraded their IT infrastructure.

Therefore, the State Library of Victoria’s collection of historically significant data objects is growing by 77 thousand items a year. It hopes to achieve this to grow to be one of the biggest providers of digital library services.

