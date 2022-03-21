Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Makes Good Progress

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) shares increased 6.7% to $222.85 in trading on March 18. The reason was the Snowflake healthcare initiative’s unveiling.

Snowflake intends to leverage its technology to help the medical business, such as by speeding up clinical research and patient care. To do this, Snowflake is creating a unique cloud-based data storage and processing solution that will enable you to interact with patient medical records, test results, and other sensitive information.

Personal data from medical institution clients, as well as the outcomes of preliminary and intermediate medication studies, are among the most useful sources of information.

Working with this data is severely restricted in a number of countries and necessitates the use of specialized technologies for storing and transferring information. At the same time, businesses are eager to leverage cloud IT, yet most of the existing technologies are unsuitable for healthcare.

Snowflake is seeking to recruit industry clients and has already partnered with numerous large companies, including pharmaceutical firm Novartis and insurance business Anthem.

In addition, Snowflake is collaborating with application suppliers to provide solutions for the quick implementation of innovative medical technology. Furthermore, Snowflake is collaborating with consulting firms to raise potential consumers’ awareness of new options.

Snowflake offers a broad range of digital transformation solutions, including tools for storing, analyzing, and displaying data from disparate sources. The Snowflake platform is compatible with several cloud ecosystems and has built-in data security. Entering a vast and prospective market for IT solutions in healthcare and biotech is a good indicator for long-term investors.

Price Performance

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is up 23.52 percent in the last week and down 26.86 percent in the last month. Its price has dropped -34.21 percent year to date and 0.92 percent in the last year.