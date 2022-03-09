Get the most out of your investments with the best ETF for long term

For investors seeking long-term passive income, it is crucial to choose the right ETFs, as investing in ETFs can yield significant returns over time. When you diversify your portfolio with the best ETF for long term, you can significantly increase the return on your investments.

The stock market worldwide started falling in January after Russia invaded Ukraine. Recent market rallies and inflation risks have held back risk-averse investors from investing. Now what? It may be worth looking into these best ETFs for long term if volatility persists into March.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

Fixed-income strategies are important aspect of investing. Vanguard’s fund does just that, ignoring stocks and instead investing in bonds.

Despite being the most reliable investment, Treasury bonds don’t yield much. Alternatively, long-dated corporate bonds can be worth more on the theory that they are more risky – however, companies such as Bank of America Corp. (BAC) and AT&T Inc. (T) will probably still be around in 20 years to pay back the bonds. The company benefits from this factor by investing in corporate bonds with an average maturity of 23 years. There is no doubt that the bond market has been volatile lately as the news of rates surge emerged, but sensible investors should not avoid this asset class and bond ETF.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

In Goldilocks’ fund, midsize companies are the focus. Despite not being as large as the giants that make up other funds, picks in this portfolio do not run the risk of being too volatile in times of market stress. Additionally 0.05% in annual expenses gives you access to about 400 stocks including healthcare real estate company Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) and construction products manufacturer Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR). As the fund does not include the large names you’ll find in an index fund for large caps, you can easily add it to your portfolio without worrying that you’re duplicating investments.