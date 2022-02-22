Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) Stock Surged 29.56% Pre-Market, Here’s Why

Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) stock soared 29.56% in the pre-market trading session at the price of $4.12 despite no fundamental development. Phunware is the founder of Multiscreen-as-a-Service, a fully integrated award-winning enterprise cloud platform. MaaS supplies companies the data, solutions, products, and services required to monetize and manage their mobile application portfolios globally.

PhunToken Liquidity Pool Rewards Program

On 17th February 2022, PHUN published its PhunToken liquidity pool rewards program for an Ether, PHTK trading pair at Uniswap V2. PHTK can now be purchased using Bitcoin, US Dollars, or ETH. The program has expected to launch next month and will pay the first reward to eligible wallets in April.

These rewards will be distributed to the qualified liquidity provider in PHTK that locks PHTK and ETH on Uniswap for at least one month. Only a limited number of registered liquidity providers will get a chance to be whitelisted. By incentivizing PHTK owners with rewards, PHUN will provide the required liquidity to promote a healthy ecosystem. It will meanwhile accelerate the global decentralization of PhunToken.

Management Comments

Co-Founder and CEO of PHUN, Alan S. Knitowski, remarked that they were delighted to achieve another step in commercializing a very decentralized data economy, which will utilize and access all of the capabilities and features of its MaaS platform. Decentralized exchanges and trades like Uniswap will support the further decentralization of PhunToken. Moreover, it will expand access to MaaS functionality internationally, he added.

HIMMS Global Health Conference

On 15th February 2022, PHUN announced to attend the HIMMS Global Health Conference from 14th to 18th March 2022 at Orlando, Florida. The company will showcase its Digital Front Door Solution at COX’s booths and Kontak.io. Additionally, the sales team will present its technology to prospective partners and customers.

At this conference, professionals from all across the global health environment connect for learning, innovation, and cooperation to reassure health for everyone. HIMSS partners and healthcare experts will attend this meaningful conference. They will trade show each year to get the solutions required to reimagine the wellbeing and health of everyone.