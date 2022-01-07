Where to invest in the best drone stocks?

Drones are becoming more and more integrated into our daily lives. In the past decade, have you ever imagined using drones for everyday tasks? This article highlights the best drone stocks investments.

Technological advances have led to the rapid growth of drones in recent years. Recently, drones have become increasingly common for commercial purposes, after previously being used exclusively for military purposes.

There are reportedly 372,000 commercial drones and 500,000 noncommercial drones registered with the US Federal Aviation Administration. According to projections, the global market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will reach 58.4 billion dollars in 2026.

Once drones become more popular, investors will be more interested in the best drone stocks. In the near future, drones will play a vital role in our communities, whether they deliver Amazon products or inspect telephone poles.

Therefore, drone stocks can be a valuable addition to an investment portfolio. We have listed some of the best drone stocks.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) does about 773.09K shares in volume on a normal day but saw 0.95 million shares change hands in Thursday trading. The company now has a market cap of $856.09 million. Its current market price is $15.16, marking a decrease of -1.04% compared to the previous close of $15.32. The 52 week high reached by this stock is $129.80 whilst the lowest price level in 52 weeks is $13.90. The script in recent trading has seen the stock touched a high of $15.69 and a low of $15.03.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) shares are trading at a price close to -45.01% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +9.06% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, EH’s current price is -88.32% away from a 52-week high. The price is 9.06% above its 52-week low.

The price of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) moved down by -$0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday to trade at $18.62. The Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) stock has a trading volume of 0.73 million shares, which is low, compared to its average daily volume of 826.38K shares.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 3.25%, and 2.98% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.62, with the beta factor poised at 0.67. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, mean that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) saw a downtrend of -0.43% in the recent trading with $63.11 being it’s most recent. The current price level is 56.09% lower than the highest price of $143.71 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is -17.96% higher than the lowest price of $53.50 the company dropped to over the past 52-weeks.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a well-known specialized pointer made by Larry Williams to help recognize overbought and oversold circumstances. AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV)’s Williams Percent Range or Williams %R at the time of writing to be seated at 38.32% for 9-Day. It is also calculated for different time spans. Currently, for this organization, Williams %R is stood at 44.97% for 14-Day, 26.93% for 20-Day, 77.45% for 50-Day and to be seated 81.81% for 100-Day. Relative Strength Index, or RSI(14), which is a technical analysis gauge, is also used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100 for overbought and oversold. In the case of AeroVironment Inc., the RSI reading has hit 36.47 for 14-Day.