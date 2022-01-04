Portfolios can be enriched by best drone stocks

The use of drones in daily life has increased greatly in recent years. Ten years ago, could you imagine this situation? Click here to find out which best drone stock is hot right now.

Armed forces have been using drones for spying and warfare for decades. Drones have become ubiquitous these days. They have even become more useful with advancements in technology.

US estimates suggest that there are 372,000 commercial drones and 500,000 non-commercial drones. By 2026, global drone sales are expected to hit the 58.4 billion dollars mark.

Additionally, analysts predict that the commercial drone market will continue to grow rapidly for some time to come.

Drones will soon be delivering food, inspecting factories, and delivering groceries. The resulting rise in drone stocks is therefore expected in the near future.

Below are a few drone stocks that look more promising.

The Boeing Company (BA)’s stock closed the last session at $207.86, increasing 3.25% or $6.54. Shares of the company fluctuated between $203.34 and $210.55 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 8.97 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 10.04 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has retreated 2.54%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 2.31%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -11.98%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -7.12%. The stock has returned 3.25% so far this year.

On Monday, shares in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) rise 12.10% to close the day at $1.76. The volume of shares traded was 2.25 million, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 3.91 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $1.59 and $1.76. The company had an earnings per share ratio of -0.21. UAVS’s stock has gained 2.33% of its value in the previous five sessions and -16.19% over the past month but has gained 12.10% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $2.2812 is above the 200-day moving average of $3.9655. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at RSI of 43.92.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) stock gained 3.39% to close Monday’s session at $10.66. The stock volume remained 1.86 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.98 million shares within the past 50 days. GPRO shares have risen by 31.77% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -0.19% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 17.53%, while over the past six months, it has shed -2.02%. Further, the company has a current market of $1.66 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 155.01 million.