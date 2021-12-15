trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.01, and it changed around -$0.1 or -4.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $766.09M. TRVG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.88, offering almost -192.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from trivago N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 922.03K.

trivago N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended TRVG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. trivago N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

Instantly TRVG has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.36 on Tuesday, 12/14/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.94% year-to-date, but still down -8.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) is -27.17% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRVG is forecast to be at a low of $1.51 and a high of $3.11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

trivago N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.32 percent over the past six months and at a 123.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $158.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect trivago N.V. to make $107.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $74.29 million and $38.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 113.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 180.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.90%. trivago N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 95.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 33.34% per year for the next five years.

TRVG Dividends

trivago N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.55% of trivago N.V. shares, and 46.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.82%. trivago N.V. stock is held by 60 institutions, with PAR Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 27.89% of the shares, which is about 19.32 million shares worth $63.94 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 6.17% or 4.27 million shares worth $14.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.27 million shares worth $14.14 million, making up 6.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $1.77 million, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.