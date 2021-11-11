Price Performance Strategy to Watch: PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) Stock

PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS), an analytical firm, presented its third-quarter report, and the market reacted favourably to the financial results once again. The price of PDFS increased by 26.09 percent to $31.81 during the auction on November 10.

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) reported that its revenue climbed by 28 percent year over year to $29.6 million, with the percentage of revenue from analytics sales increasing to 90 percent at $27.2 million. The backlog (order book) increased by 60% to $180.9 million. The company had a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.06 per share. Cash and equivalents fell to $141.2 million, a small decrease.

Remember that the prior PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) report resulted in a double-digit increase in share prices as well. The firm thrives in an environment where demand for its proprietary software and test and measurement equipment for integrated circuit design is increasing.

The firm distributes its solutions to huge corporations in the United States, China, and Taiwan, where many semiconductor plants began the process of updating production lines during the COVID-19 hiatus.

Guide PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is not projected to slow down in the next quarters, and revenue growth of 20 to 25 percent is expected for the entire year.

The company’s transition to breakeven, which did not occur in 2021, is currently the key concern for many investors in PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS). Now, the company’s profit isn’t predicted until 2023, when it might top $10 million by year’s end. Because the firm is debt-free and effectively funds its operations with stock, the road to profitability isn’t obstructed by any extra roadblocks.

As a result, PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) shares might be a medium-term investment path while maintaining a favourable atmosphere.