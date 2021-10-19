3 Hot Stocks under $1 for 2021

In line with the general business climate, blue chips and penny stocks have been hit hardest by the Covid-19 virus. In the most recent quarter, Delta variants again made headlines, an indication that covid hasn’t been completely eradicated.

Volatility and uncertainty have increased in response to these recent events. Stocks under $1 have surged in recent weeks, while blue-chip stocks have remained flat. With penny stocks, profits during intraday trading are relatively easy because they do not play by any rules.

Due to the volatility of under-$1 stocks, these investments are considered speculative, so buying them is typically considered as an attempt by investors to profit from potential market movements.

Penny stocks have always been risky investments due to their unpredictable nature; therefore, knowing how volatile penny stocks are is crucial.

An investment decision should be made based on the results of research in relevant areas. When you understand their fundamentals and metrics, you can invest in penny stocks and make good money. Here’s few stocks you can watch.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) shares were falling -1.79% to trade at $0.658 in pre-market at last check. NAKD’s stock lost -0.49% to close Monday’s session at $0.67. The stock volume remained 29.22 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 64.0 million shares within the past 50 days. Further, the company has a current market of $523.74 million and its outstanding shares stood at 781.70 million.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) share prices have increased by 0.75% over the past week, but are up 12.47% in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone over 29.34% over the last 6 months but is up 248.96% in year-to-date trading.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has plunged 0.00% at $0.86 in pre-market trading hours on the last check Tuesday. The stock of GTE lost -1.86% to complete the last trading session at $0.86. The price range of the company’s shares was between $0.85 and $0.89. It traded 5.2 million shares, which was below its daily average of 5.47 million shares over 100 days. The company has currently trading at a price to book ratio of 1.56. Additionally, the price to cash flow ratio stood at 10.18.

In terms of its performance, GTE is up 297.55% over the past year, and it is down -8.44% over the last week. The stock’s price index is 45.61% higher over one month and 39.29% higher over three months. It is showing a 48.94% return in the past six months.

At last check in pre-market trading, shares of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) were down -0.02% at $0.51. ZOM’s stock closed the last session at $0.51, increasing 2.03% or $0.01. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.50 and $0.52 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 15.12 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 29.54 million and lower than its Year to date volume of 79.12 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has retreated 529.40%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 1.31%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -32.70%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -21.12%. The stock has returned 121.90% so far this year.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 3.11%, and 5.78% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.03, with the beta factor poised at 0.44. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.