Did Anything Boost PAOG Stock Last Session?

As of Wednesday, PAO Group Inc (OTCPink: PAOG) was in a range of $0.0035 to $0.0028, having closed up 10.71 percent at $0.0031. During the last month, PAOG stock rose over 19.23%; with an average volume of over 9.28M shares traded. On a three-month basis, PAOG stock has lost -32.61%, and its average volume is 6.46M. PAOG, whose stock price gained 40.91% over the last 12 months, reached a high of $0.0200 and had a market capitalization of $5.64M. In line with the booming CBD industry, PAOG stock has gained a lot of ground.

How is the CBD industry providing a boost to PAOG?

Publicly traded PAO Group provides appropriate medical cannabis alternatives to help mitigate the opioid epidemic. With PAOG’s plan, an entirely new initiative will be implemented through the planned acquisition of currently operating businesses within the medical cannabis sector which will be dedicated to the research and development of treatments based on its patented cannabis extraction process. A patented extraction method associated with PAOG’s intellectual property is used to develop CBD pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

Several CBD nutraceuticals products are set to be released this year by the PAO Group, generating revenue this year. A PAOG announcement yesterday showed CBD industry momentum that can help PAOG launch its CBD nutraceuticals product.

The CBD Nutraceuticals Market is expected to exceed $16.4 Billion by 2027, from $5.2 Billion in 2020.

The PAOG management views some CBD initiatives originating from mainstream companies as beneficial to the PAOG CBD nutraceuticals product launch as outlined in a recent article on the growing CBD market.

By bringing more attention to the overall market, PAOG management anticipates trying to validate their own products by using “mainstream” advertising campaigns.

The article mentions Herbalife Nutrition, Procter & Gamble Co., Aurora Cannabis, and Grove, Inc., which recently went public.

As part of the company’s long-term CBD pharmaceutical initiative, PAOG has developed CBD nutraceuticals from intellectual property acquired from Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals.

In recent news, PAO Group and Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) announced a partnership.

Farmersville Hemp is the name of a group of hemp growers and processors that PURA has established to market their products collectively. In order to establish Farmersville Hemp Brand, PURA is building processing and cultivation partners.

The Farmersville Hemp Brand name will be used to collectively market the products of several hemp growers and processors, much like how SunMaid Raisins market for multiple growers under one brand name.

The long-term affiliation of PAOG:

PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand Initiative is one of the first partnerships with PAO Group (PAOG). As part of an agreement made between the two organizations, PAOG intends to work with PURA to develop a cannabis extraction lab to be located on PURA’s 70-acre property in Farmersville, Texas.