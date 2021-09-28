Has FZMD Stock Risen 105% Last Session For A Reason?

On Monday, the Stock of Fuse Medical Inc [OTCPk: FZMD] soared 105.13% to $0.8000 as closing time approached. Volume of FZMD stock was 171.81K versus 34.80K for the 30-day average. FZMD stock values ranged between $0.0550 and $1.9000 during the last 52 weeks. While FZMD stock does not currently have any news to report, the company launched a dermal matrix line recently that could be contributing to the stock price rise.

What has the FZMD launched?

Providing orthopedic, spine, and sports products, Fuse Medical is a rapidly growing company. As a comprehensive provider of products in orthopaedics, sports medicine, trauma, upper and lower extremities, osteobiotics, wound care, and regenerative medicine, FZMD offers a wide range of products in these categories.

Fuse Medical announced this month that FuseChoice Dermal Matrix (“FuseChoice Derm”) will be available on the market. There is a long history of the use of dermal matrices in sports medicine and wound care for applications such as supplemental support, protection, reinforcement, and covering of tendons and soft tissues.

FZMD has expanded its comprehensive portfolio of biologics with this latest addition.

With advances in technology, FZMD now offers a wider assortment of products that are more practical for storage and have a longer shelf life.

FZMD’s FuseChoice Derm contains a proprietary process designed to preserve the properties of collagen and elastin, the most important extracellular matrix molecules.

Additionally, FZMD’s tensile strength allowed it to retain its structural integrity and vascular channels intact.

There are currently several dermal matrix products on the market, but FZMD believes FuseChoice Derm possesses the critical combination of composition, versatility, and safety that makes it ideal for tendon and soft tissue augmentation.

The FuseChoice Derm offers distinct qualities that set it apart from other dermal matrices on the market. It is available in two sizes and three different thicknesses.

There is no up-front preparation; there is a longer shelf life; there are clearly differentiated indication markers, and the medicine is stored at ambient temperatures.

How will FZMD benefit?

As part of its comprehensive portfolio of products across its spinal, total joint, upper and lower extremity, sports medicine, and biologics divisions, Fuse Medical (FZMD) strive to integrate both proven and innovative products. FZMD continues to focus on providing effective solutions for today’s clinical challenges and assisting with better surgical outcomes through the addition of new products such as FuseChoice Derm.