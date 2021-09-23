Has Drone Guarder (DRNG) Stock Risen Last Session For A Reason?

The stock of Drone Guarder Inc (OTC: DRNG) climbed significantly as it reached $0.0050 at the last close after posting a rise of 11.11%. Performance of DRNG stock over the last week was 47.06%, in comparison to its performance over the last month is 4.17%. With the DRNG stock rising in the absence of recent news, we can now discuss recent developments while providing a deeper understanding of the DRNG stock.

Did things go well at DRNG recently?

A subsidiary of Video River (OTC: NIHK), Drone Guarder is a software company specializing in drones. DRNG’s mission is to maximize personal security through the use of the most technologically advanced unmanned aerial surveillance systems available. DRNG’s products feature a fully integrated sonar mapping program that works in conjunction with stationary sensors to deliver the most extensive aerial security network currently available.

The drone is equipped with high-speed transmission mechanisms capable of communicating with its users in real-time. An application called Drone Guarder is currently being developed that will allow users to navigate and control the complete security array of DRNG through a secure terminal. In order to capitalize on emerging markets, DRNG plans to expand into new sectors.

A shareholder letter was recently issued by Drone Guarder. Directly from Frank I Igwealor, Chairman and CEO of DRNG, the letter also contained the organization’s action plan. DRNG is working on developing and manufacturing IoT solutions that will offer audiences the most comprehensive surveillance and security solutions through the utilization of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence. DRNG has secured the working capital to do this. As part of its Action Plan, DRNG has shared the following:

In addition to presenting state-of-the-art products for business and residential security, DRNG will also present the latest technologies.

As part of its drone technology, DRNG will formulate benchmarks to enhance and continuously improve its effectiveness.

Additionally, DRNG will educate the communities it serves on how Drone Guarder’s technology contributes significantly to improving public safety.

Artificial Intelligence will be used by DRNG to identify and expand into emerging markets as part of its research and product development efforts.

Through regular Press Releases, Social Media, and Shareholder Conference Calls, DRNG will maintain ongoing transparency with its shareholders.

What has DRNG accomplished?

In addition to these achievements, Drone Guarder (DRNG) is exploring new partnership opportunities and opportunities for alliances with industry leaders in order to ensure the company’s success as it develops. A vital part of DRNG’s expansion as a company is identifying and establishing potential merger candidate candidates, and this will continue to be an integral, and ongoing process throughout DRNG’s life. Advancing in the realm of business requires thorough research combined with tactful strategies for growth. As a result, DRNG planned to dedicate significant time and effort to selecting qualified candidates to maximize Shareholder value and company value.