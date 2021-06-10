Optimistic Trending Company: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]

Amusement parks in the US will become more active after the pandemic is over. It will benefit SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), which has already announced a significant event for the upcoming season.

The Florida theme park SeaWorld Entertainment has announced a Howl-O-Scream series that will run daily for nearly a month. The park will turn into a lively party scene for 27 nights from mid-September to late October 2021. Because the central theme of these parties is Halloween, the host will create “horror” zones, haunted houses, and other interactive surprises for guests.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is entering the competition with Disney parks and Comcast parks through the staging of this traditional event. It has the advantage of announcing its event and selling tickets immediately, unlike its competitors. Another advantage of SeaWorld Entertainment is its ticket prices. Visitors typically spend between $ 129 and $ 199 for a Disney park holiday. Ticket prices for SeaWorld Orlando begin at $29.99 per event. It is expected that the event won’t cost more than $50.99. Despite this delay, a sufficient supply of clients will be available for all parks due to the delayed demand for events. Furthermore, Disney and SeaWorld Entertainment appeal to different types of audiences.

SeaWorld Entertainment’s theme parks rely on the return of visitor activity to rebuild after the pandemic. The timing of events to coincide with specific events can serve as a magnet for visitors and generate business needs. There is a possibility that Howl-O-Scream parties will generate additional revenue for the company because attendees may spend more on these nights than daytime events.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) plunged -1.82% at $56.64 in the current market on Tuesday’s last check. At the close of the previous session, SEAS stock was trading at $57.69. There was a price range of $55.69 to $58.26 for the company’s shares. A total of 0.76 million shares were traded, below its daily average of 1.06 million over 100 days. The stock’s shares have gained 0.68% in the last five days, while they gained 5.49% in the previous month.