Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Has Already Recovered 2.33%, But Another -170.9% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.58 trading at -$1.28 or -9.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $226.59M. That closing price of ZUMZ’s stock is at a discount of -170.9% from its 52-week high price of $31.37 and is indicating a premium of 2.33% from its 52-week low price of $11.31.

For Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.12 in the current quarter.

Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) trade information

Zumiez Inc’s shares saw a change of -39.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.29% in past 5-day. Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) showed a performance of -1.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 19.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -64.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -64.08% for stock’s current value.

Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.64% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 212.63M for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 223.08M in the next quarter. Company posted 210.18M and 222.47M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at ZUMZ for having 2.2 million shares of worth $42.85 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.3003 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, which was holding about 1.44 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.4141 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.11 million.

On the other hand, MFS SERIES TRUST XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 690.98 shares of worth $8.0 million or 3.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 510.79 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.91 million in the company or a holder of 2.61% of company’s stock.