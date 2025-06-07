Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Share Price Rebounds 12.76% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.00 trading at $0.2 or 0.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.36B. That closing price of YELP’s stock is at a discount of -12.76% from its 52-week high price of $41.72 and is indicating a premium of 12.76% from its 52-week low price of $32.28.

For Yelp Inc (YELP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.08. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) trade information

Yelp Inc’s shares saw a change of -4.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.07% in past 5-day. Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) showed a performance of 4.14% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 30 to the stock, which implies a fall of -23.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 45. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 37.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 37.84% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.12% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.57% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.05%.

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at YELP for having 11.47 million shares of worth $423.73 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.9102 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 9.07 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.3679 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $334.97 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.99 shares of worth $147.69 million or 6.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.08 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $76.79 million in the company or a holder of 3.25% of company’s stock.