Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Could Really Rise To 45 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.49 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $460.41M. That closing price of XPOF’s stock is at a discount of -99.68% from its 52-week high price of $18.95 and is indicating a premium of 30.03% from its 52-week low price of $6.64.

For Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.89. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.29 in the current quarter.

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) trade information

Xponential Fitness Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.33% in past 5-day. Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) showed a performance of 12.31% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 45. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -26.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.45% for stock’s current value.

Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.38% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 77.23M for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 79.97M in the next quarter. Company posted 76.52M and 80.49M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s Major holders

VOSS CAPITAL, LLC is the top institutional holder at XPOF for having 2.7 million shares of worth $42.18 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.5002 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NUT TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, which was holding about 2.5 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.8656 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.03 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Acorn Trust-Columbia Acorn Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.46 shares of worth $13.84 million or 4.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 762.53 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $7.24 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.