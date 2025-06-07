With 55.78% Distance From Low, Is Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.93 trading at -$0.05 or -1.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $514.33M. That closing price of CURV’s stock is at a discount of -85.4% from its 52-week high price of $9.14 and is indicating a premium of 55.78% from its 52-week low price of $2.18.

For Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.03 in the current quarter.

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) trade information

Torrid Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -5.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.46% in past 5-day. Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) showed a performance of -6.10% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 4.9 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 29.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.01% for stock’s current value.

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.24% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 259.15M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 259.16M in the next quarter. Company posted 284.64M and 263.77M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.78% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -22.22% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.62%.

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV)’s Major holders

SYCAMORE PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, L.P. is the top institutional holder at CURV for having 82.35 million shares of worth $616.82 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 78.8057 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC, which was holding about 1.49 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.4297 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.19 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 765.93 shares of worth $3.78 million or 0.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 476.65 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.46% of company’s stock.