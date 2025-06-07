With 54.21% Distance From Low, Is Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.90 trading at $0.03 or 1.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $81.43M. That closing price of OTLK’s stock is at a discount of -386.84% from its 52-week high price of $9.25 and is indicating a premium of 54.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.87.

For Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.43 in the current quarter.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 0.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.26% in past 5-day. Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) showed a performance of 34.75% in past 30-days.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.66M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 6.51M in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.59% during past 5 years.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC is the top institutional holder at OTLK for having 1.7 million shares of worth $12.56 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.3255 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 1.62 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.9721 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.95 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 505.91 shares of worth $0.96 million or 1.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 442.51 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.84 million in the company or a holder of 1.32% of company’s stock.

