With 33.71% From The Low, Is Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $324.33 trading at $3.83 or 1.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.56B. That closing price of ROK’s stock is at a premium of 0.36% from its 52-week high price of $323.15 and is indicating a premium of 33.71% from its 52-week low price of $215.00.

For Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.21. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) trade information

Rockwell Automation Inc’s shares saw a change of 13.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.78% in past 5-day. Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) showed a performance of 14.54% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 312.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 280 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 345. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 13.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.67% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.28% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.71% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.75%.

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at ROK for having 14.0 million shares of worth $3.85 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.3163 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 9.06 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.9725 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.5 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.57 shares of worth $1.16 billion or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.14 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.02 billion in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.