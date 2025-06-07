With 29.13% Distance From Low, Could Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.54 trading at $0.01 or 0.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $243.56M. That closing price of EB’s stock is at a discount of -133.07% from its 52-week high price of $5.92 and is indicating a premium of 29.13% from its 52-week low price of $1.80.

For Eventbrite Inc (EB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.07 in the current quarter.

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) trade information

Eventbrite Inc’s shares saw a change of -24.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.63% in past 5-day. Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) showed a performance of 16.51% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 4.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 4.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 4.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -67.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -67.32% for stock’s current value.

Eventbrite Inc (EB) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.65% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 71.67M for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 75.07M in the next quarter. Company posted 84.55M and 77.8M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.55% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -44.12% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.97%.

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at EB for having 6.75 million shares of worth $32.66 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.019 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD HOLDING S.A., which was holding about 6.42 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.6759 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31.06 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.41 shares of worth $6.11 million or 3.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.96 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.99 million in the company or a holder of 2.49% of company’s stock.