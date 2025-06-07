With 28.75% Distance From Low, Could Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.80 trading at -$0.01 or -0.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.62M. That closing price of BBLG’s stock is at a discount of -431.25% from its 52-week high price of $4.25 and is indicating a premium of 28.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.57.

Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Bone Biologics Corp’s shares saw a change of -14.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.95% in past 5-day. Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) showed a performance of 20.32% in past 30-days.

Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.67% during past 5 years.

Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

UBS GROUP AG is the top institutional holder at BBLG for having 33707.0 shares of worth $41123.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.1 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT FINANCIAL LP, which was holding about 17519.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.6507 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21000.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 16.52 shares of worth $13235.0 or 0.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.94 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3153.0 in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.