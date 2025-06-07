With 28.75% Distance From Low, Could Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.80 trading at -$0.01 or -0.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.62M. That closing price of BBLG’s stock is at a discount of -431.25% from its 52-week high price of $4.25 and is indicating a premium of 28.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.57.

Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Bone Biologics Corp’s shares saw a change of -14.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.95% in past 5-day. Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) showed a performance of 20.32% in past 30-days.

Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.67% during past 5 years.

Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

UBS GROUP AG is the top institutional holder at BBLG for having 33707.0 shares of worth $41123.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.1 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT FINANCIAL LP, which was holding about 17519.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.6507 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21000.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 16.52 shares of worth $13235.0 or 0.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.94 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3153.0 in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.