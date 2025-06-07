With 23.86% From The Low, Is Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE:XPRO) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE:XPRO) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.80 trading at $0.28 or 3.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.02B. That closing price of XPRO’s stock is at a discount of -178.41% from its 52-week high price of $24.50 and is indicating a premium of 23.86% from its 52-week low price of $6.70.

For Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.25 in the current quarter.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE:XPRO) trade information

Expro Group Holdings N.V’s shares saw a change of -29.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.77% in past 5-day. Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE:XPRO) showed a performance of 13.84% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 12. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -36.36% for stock’s current value.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.16% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 406.79M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 424.11M in the next quarter. Company posted 469.64M and 422.83M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 118.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.76%.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE:XPRO)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at XPRO for having 15.73 million shares of worth $360.42 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.7963 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is OAK HILL ADVISORS LP, which was holding about 12.13 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.6449 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $278.09 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Century Mutual Funds, Inc.-SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.14 shares of worth $27.65 million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.09 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $27.18 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.