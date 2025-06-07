With 22.76% Distance From Low, Is Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $132.62 trading at $2.66 or 2.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.66B. That closing price of H’s stock is at a discount of -26.83% from its 52-week high price of $168.20 and is indicating a premium of 22.76% from its 52-week low price of $102.43.

For Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.48. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) trade information

Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s shares saw a change of -15.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.45% in past 5-day. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) showed a performance of 7.08% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 156.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 110 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 176. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 17.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.06% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.92% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.26% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.25%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)’s Major holders

BAMCO INC /NY/ is the top institutional holder at H for having 5.41 million shares of worth $822.62 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.3552 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 4.2 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.1545 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $638.17 million.

On the other hand, BARON SELECT FUNDS-Baron Partners Fund and Principal Funds, Inc-MidCap Fund (f/k/a MidCap Blend Fund) are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.31 shares of worth $438.97 million or 7.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.71 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $226.67 million in the company or a holder of 4.07% of company’s stock.