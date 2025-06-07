With 15.29% Distance From Low, Could Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $302.91 trading at $2.45 or 0.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.14B. That closing price of PSA’s stock is at a discount of -22.15% from its 52-week high price of $369.99 and is indicating a premium of 15.29% from its 52-week low price of $256.60.

For Public Storage (PSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.85. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) trade information

Public Storage’s shares saw a change of 1.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.78% in past 5-day. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) showed a performance of 1.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 333 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 299 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 354. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 1.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.29% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.84% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6.75% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.21%.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PSA for having 20.68 million shares of worth $5.95 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.7838 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 15.77 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.9878 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.54 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.08 shares of worth $1.84 billion or 3.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.98 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.51 billion in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.