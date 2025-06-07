With 14.24% From The Low, Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $95.80 trading at $0.29 or 0.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.37B. That closing price of CHRW’s stock is at a discount of -19.85% from its 52-week high price of $114.82 and is indicating a premium of 14.24% from its 52-week low price of $82.16.

For C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (CHRW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.22. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) trade information

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.18% in past 5-day. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) showed a performance of 9.44% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 126 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 117 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 130. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.13% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.63% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.24% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.53%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CHRW for having 14.19 million shares of worth $1.25 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.8819 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 11.47 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.6009 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.01 billion.

On the other hand, First Eagle Funds-First Eagle Global Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.57 shares of worth $724.83 million or 6.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.55 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $340.18 million in the company or a holder of 2.99% of company’s stock.