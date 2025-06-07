With 10.63% Distance From Low, Is Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE:ONTO) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE:ONTO) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $96.10 trading at $1.78 or 1.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.70B. That closing price of ONTO’s stock is at a discount of -148.63% from its 52-week high price of $238.93 and is indicating a premium of 10.63% from its 52-week low price of $85.88.

For Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.78. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE:ONTO) trade information

Onto Innovation Inc’s shares saw a change of -42.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.52% in past 5-day. Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE:ONTO) showed a performance of -23.24% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 135 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 110 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 200. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.46% for stock’s current value.

Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 129.63% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.91% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.27%.

Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE:ONTO)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at ONTO for having 5.02 million shares of worth $1.1 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.1725 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 4.88 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.8954 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.07 billion.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.6 shares of worth $153.68 million or 3.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.56 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $149.92 million in the company or a holder of 3.19% of company’s stock.