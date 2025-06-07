With 10.47% Distance From Low, Is Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.74 trading at $0.11 or 0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.09B. That closing price of ACHC’s stock is at a discount of -262.36% from its 52-week high price of $82.40 and is indicating a premium of 10.47% from its 52-week low price of $20.36.

For Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.53. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) trade information

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc’s shares saw a change of -42.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.44% in past 5-day. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) showed a performance of -5.88% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 49 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 43 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 55. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -89.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -89.09% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.49% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -19.27% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.07%.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s Major holders

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP is the top institutional holder at ACHC for having 10.39 million shares of worth $701.87 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.3414 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 8.9 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.7108 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $600.96 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Health Care Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.57 shares of worth $126.63 million or 6.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.01 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $68.39 million in the company or a holder of 3.26% of company’s stock.