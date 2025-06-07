With 10.1% Distance From Low, Is Science Applications International Corp (NASDAQ:SAIC) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Science Applications International Corp (NASDAQ:SAIC) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $105.32 trading at $2.87 or 2.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.94B. That closing price of SAIC’s stock is at a discount of -48.44% from its 52-week high price of $156.34 and is indicating a premium of 10.1% from its 52-week low price of $94.68.

For Science Applications International Corp (SAIC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.64. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Science Applications International Corp (NASDAQ:SAIC) trade information

Science Applications International Corp’s shares saw a change of -5.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.85% in past 5-day. Science Applications International Corp (NASDAQ:SAIC) showed a performance of -12.81% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 130 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 130 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 130. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.43% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.35% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.54% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.39%.

Science Applications International Corp (NASDAQ:SAIC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at SAIC for having 4.96 million shares of worth $583.44 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.7511 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 4.77 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.3808 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $561.28 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.58 shares of worth $166.69 million or 3.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.53 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $161.2 million in the company or a holder of 2.94% of company’s stock.