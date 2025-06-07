Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Rises 78.81% In 2025; Is It Still Attractive At $1.51?

In last trading session, Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.51 trading at $0.1 or 7.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06B. That closing price of UP’s stock is at a discount of -203.97% from its 52-week high price of $4.59 and is indicating a premium of 50.99% from its 52-week low price of $0.74.

For Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) trade information

Wheels Up Experience Inc’s shares saw a change of -8.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.27% in past 5-day. Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) showed a performance of 29.06% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 500 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 500 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 500. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -33012.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33012.58% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.68% during past 5 years.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

DELTA AIR LINES, INC. is the top institutional holder at UP for having 263.37 million shares of worth $497.77 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 37.7613 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is KNIGHTHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 258.13 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 37.0095 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $487.94 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.39 shares of worth $6.63 million or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.22 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3.36 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.