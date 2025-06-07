Webtoon Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:WBTN) Is 22.77% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Webtoon Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:WBTN) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.74 trading at -$0.04 or -0.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.14B. That closing price of WBTN’s stock is at a discount of -193.59% from its 52-week high price of $25.66 and is indicating a premium of 22.77% from its 52-week low price of $6.75.

For Webtoon Entertainment Inc (WBTN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Webtoon Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:WBTN) trade information

Webtoon Entertainment Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.57% in past 5-day. Webtoon Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:WBTN) showed a performance of -5.62% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 11. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -25.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.86% for stock’s current value.

Webtoon Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:WBTN)’s Major holders

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. is the top institutional holder at WBTN for having 31.43 million shares of worth $717.6 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 24.7722 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 4.23 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.335 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $96.61 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Investment Trust-Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund and Fidelity Rutland Square TRT II-Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Ma are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.3 shares of worth $46.35 million or 4.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.55 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $13.56 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.