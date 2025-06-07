Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Rebounded 24.04% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.37 trading at $1.54 or 3.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.51B. That closing price of WFRD’s stock is at a discount of -179.1% from its 52-week high price of $135.00 and is indicating a premium of 24.04% from its 52-week low price of $36.74.

For Weatherford International plc (WFRD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.89. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) trade information

Weatherford International plc’s shares saw a change of -32.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.94% in past 5-day. Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) showed a performance of 12.41% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 87 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 87. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -79.86% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.50% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.89% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -4.39%.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at WFRD for having 7.42 million shares of worth $908.72 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.1382 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, which was holding about 7.38 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.0826 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $903.74 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.92 shares of worth $189.7 million or 5.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.36 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $114.04 million in the company or a holder of 3.27% of company’s stock.