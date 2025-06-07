Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) 26.47% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at $0.0 or -1.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $97.87M. That closing price of WBX’s stock is at a discount of -382.35% from its 52-week high price of $1.64 and is indicating a premium of 26.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.25.

For Wallbox N.V (WBX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Wallbox N.V’s shares saw a change of -32.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.57% in past 5-day. Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) showed a performance of -9.84% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 1. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -194.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -194.12% for stock’s current value.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

INVESCO LTD. is the top institutional holder at WBX for having 3.57 million shares of worth $4.68 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.7866 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP, which was holding about 1.91 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.9557 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.5 million.