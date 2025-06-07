Wag Group Co (NASDAQ:PET) Is Down -7.60 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Wag Group Co (NASDAQ:PET) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at -$0.01 or -3.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.16M. That closing price of PET’s stock is at a discount of -1178.57% from its 52-week high price of $1.79 and is indicating a premium of 42.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.08.

For Wag Group Co (PET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

Wag Group Co (NASDAQ:PET) trade information

Wag Group Co’s shares saw a change of -40.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.20% in past 5-day. Wag Group Co (NASDAQ:PET) showed a performance of -7.60% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 0.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 4. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -257.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -257.14% for stock’s current value.

Wag Group Co (NASDAQ:PET)’s Major holders

ACME, LLC is the top institutional holder at PET for having 7.0 million shares of worth $11.2 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 17.1021 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 6.98 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.0517 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.16 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 832.22 shares of worth $0.12 million or 1.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 97.34 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $13734.0 in the company or a holder of 0.19% of company’s stock.