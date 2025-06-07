W. P. Carey Inc’s (NYSE:WPC) Forecasted Growth Is 2.51% Or More

In last trading session, W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $62.57 trading at $0.48 or 0.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.70B. That closing price of WPC’s stock is at a discount of -5.64% from its 52-week high price of $66.10 and is indicating a premium of 15.44% from its 52-week low price of $52.91.

For W. P. Carey Inc (WPC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.93. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.64 in the current quarter.

W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) trade information

W. P. Carey Inc’s shares saw a change of 14.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.30% in past 5-day. W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) showed a performance of 1.59% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 61 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 61 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 61. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.51% for stock’s current value.

W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.41% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 415.26M for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 419.26M in the next quarter. Company posted 389.67M and 397.38M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.24% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.72% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.47%.

W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at WPC for having 30.78 million shares of worth $1.69 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.9782 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 26.79 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.1663 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.47 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.44 shares of worth $528.4 million or 3.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.09 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $443.36 million in the company or a holder of 3.24% of company’s stock.