Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -1.58%.

In last trading session, Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $264.81 trading at -$0.86 or -0.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.98B. That closing price of VMC’s stock is at a discount of -12.65% from its 52-week high price of $298.31 and is indicating a premium of 18.78% from its 52-week low price of $215.08.

For Vulcan Materials Co (VMC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.68. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) trade information

Vulcan Materials Co’s shares saw a change of 2.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.10% in past 5-day. Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) showed a performance of -0.39% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 301 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 269 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 318. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.58% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.15% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.55% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.33%.

Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at VMC for having 16.18 million shares of worth $4.02 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.2189 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 10.04 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.5807 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.5 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal Funds, Inc-MidCap Fund (f/k/a MidCap Blend Fund) are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.17 shares of worth $1.11 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.06 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.08 billion in the company or a holder of 3.08% of company’s stock.